The Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre is doing more of what it usually does to deal with the growing risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Director Aaron Fabel told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
“We see several hundred people come through the doors every day, and on weekends and special events,” Fabel said. “We are one of the high-traffic areas in the community. So we want to be proactive in our approach and do everything we can to keep people healthy.”
Fabel said, like Gov. Kristi Noem and state and national health professional have been saying, “it’s all the same stuff our moms taught us. We are just reiterating it more. Make sure you are washing your hands, and cleaning. It’s nothing new. We are just saying it more.”
“As far as the whole coronavirus thing is in general, once we started hearing about it, we started making some public changes, just ramping up our awareness. We decided to step up our hygiene, our cleaning in high-traffic areas, such as the (exercise) machines, the equipment. Those get cleaned every day, but we are making a concerted effort to do it more often, as well as counters and door knobs. We are kind of taking it like any other time, when the (regular) flu hits hard. We go through and clean the classrooms, the child-watch areas, more than we typically would. Just a little bit of heightened awareness, be on the alert, more proactive, but nothing crazy out-of-the-ordinary.”
The YMCA is one of the sponsored of the Special Olympics event that was canceled for this weekend, he said. “But everything else is still on schedule.”
“We also have already put up on our Facebook page the proactive steps we are taking,” he said. “Just trying to get the facts out there.”
