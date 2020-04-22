It’s not 1985, but Aretha Franklin’s hit “Who’s Zoomin’ Who,” could be the theme song for governments in the COVID-19 shutdown era.
The Fort Pierre City Council was Zooming Monday, April 20 around 6:30 p.m. for one of the regularly scheduled bi-monthly meetings.
Council member Todd Bernhard was not present when Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen took roll. He was able to Zoom in after only 10 minutes or so had passed.
As always, after the approval of the agenda and declarations of conflict of interest, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson spoke first with the mayor’s report.
“I think most of my report today is going to be on my weekly conference with Gov. (Kristi) Noem and the mayors,” Hanson said. “Last week, we had such a large group, we were having a hard time hearing each other.”
“Because South Dakota never did close down, May 1 doesn’t really mean anything, and we are technically already in phase one of the President’s re-opening plan,” Hanson said.
In South Dakota, there are more people infected with COVID-19 in the 30-39-year age range than in the 70-79-year bracket, Hanson pointed out to council member Robert Rickets.
“They talked about old people, Bob,” Hanson said. “That being the highest risk. It’s interesting in all of the active cases, the age group of 30-39 is the highest, and 70-79 is the lowest.”
There have been zero positive cases reported in Stanley County and thus, Fort Pierre, to date.
The South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website lists 431 cases in the 30-39 group and 40 active cases in the 70-79 group with one death. There have been no deaths in any bracket 40-49 and below so far in South Dakota.
According to Hanson, Noem told her she will hear that there are ample testing supplies in the nation. The states are required to acquire the supplies themselves, but they are just not available, Hanson said of how Noem informed the mayors.
Hanson spoke about how Noem went to bat for South Dakota during a two-and-a-half hour conference call with Vice President Mike Pence. Hanson said Noem made White House officials aware of the problems with low testing supplies, and Noem’s pleas were echoed by quite a few of the other governors.
In Fort Pierre, mostly everyone has been able to keep up on their utility bills, Heezen said. She believes there may be a different story next month.
She said she has heard around town that people claim to have heard their late fees will be waived just because of the pandemic.
This is not the case, automatically, at least.
“They just assume that’s our policy,” Heezen said. “We tell everybody, you have to make sure and communicate with us and we will definitely make arrangements, but they can’t assume that we know their story.”
Hanson had some good news for the group and the city.
Director of Public Works Rick Hahn and Hanson had been talking to officials at the Silver Spur because they wanted to open back up on a limited basis, Hanson said.
City leaders cannot restrict anyone from opening because they never closed anyone down, Hanson said. They just have to respect the ordinance for social distancing and limiting people in enclosed areas.
Hanson said Silver Spur officials told her they would comply with the social distancing recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.