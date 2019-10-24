A photo caption in an article on page A3 in the Thursday, Oct. 24 edition of the Capital Journal provided the wrong name. The photo of a woman wearing glasses was Ashlee Rathbun, executive director of the Capital Area United Way teaching those involved with nonprofits how to better use social media on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
