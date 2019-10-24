On Oct. 23, in the article "Get ready to give big at Day of Giving," the person in the second photo was incorrectly labeled. The caption should read, "Ashlee Rathburn, executive director of the Capital Area United Way, helps lead area non-profits in learning about ways to improve their social media for the upcoming Day of Giving, while at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, Oct. 23, in Pierre."
