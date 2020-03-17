In the “Irish Club’s lass Erin Bourk chosen as St. Patrick’s Day Parade marshal” article in the March 17 issue, the gentleman shown on the left in the photo is Don Bourk. Erin Bourk is center, and at right is Willie Cowan.
