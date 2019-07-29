Sometime Thursday night, July 25, a cottonwood tree fell on a parked, unoccupied pickup in the parking lot of Steamboat Park in Pierre, near the Waldron Bridge across the Missouri River. The old tree crunched the cab, breaking glass.
“I got a call early in the morning, Friday. My crew said they were removing a cottonwood tree that fell during the night. And, oh, by the way, it fell on a vehicle,” said Tom Farnsworth, Pierre’s director of parks and recreation.
“Our standard operating procedure is to start cleaning it up. The very, very tall cottonwood has been cut into sections, and is partially gone. We got the minimal work Friday. The area has been cordoned off, and the crew will remove the rest at a later date,” Farnsworth said.
“Cottonwoods can fall on occasion. We had one happen after the flood in 2011, if I am correct. It just fell over. They can be a little rotten on the interior of the trunk, causing them to weaken and fall. Don’t know if that was the cause with this tree.”
Under the far end of the fallen tree was a 2001 Ford F150. It, or at least what is left of it, has been towed away.
The vehicle was there because of a traffic stop at just before 9 p.m. Thursday, made by the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Greg Swanson said that the reason for the stop originated on the west side of the bridge. After the driver pulled over on the east side of the bridge, he was cited for driving while having a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance.
The driver was not allowed to drive the vehicle, or any vehicle, without a valid driver’s license. The vehicle could not be driven because it was not insured. It could have been towed by a friend, been put on a trailer, or could have been towed by a professional service. It did not have to be towed by the city or county, or be impounded. As long as it was not blocking a street, it could be temporarily left there. That, it turned out, was not the best option.
