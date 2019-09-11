The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has $150 million in grants available nationwide through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities, including South Dakota, continue their recovery from the devastating effects of heavy snow, high winds, rain and freezing rain.
This release comes from Julie Gross, state director Rural Development USDA.
The grants may be used for relief in areas affected by natural disasters where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided a notice declaring a Major Disaster Declaration and assigned a FEMA disaster recovery number.
South Dakota has 58 counties and four Indian reservations included under the designation. Check the FEMA website for regular updates and names of added counties.
Grant applications will be accepted at USDA’s state office - 200 4th Street SW, Federal Bldg. Rm. 210, Huron, SD 57350 - on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for this funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies and nonprofit organizations. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.