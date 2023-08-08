For Jean Donahue — and for many other customers of the Countryside Hospice Thrift Store — regular attendance is crucial.
“It’s the best store ever,” she said. “I’m a junker, I’m a hoarder. I love it ... If I’m not here, I’m having withdrawals.”
The thrift store, at 1150 E. Sioux Ave., provides a funding anchor for Countryside Hospice. Countryside Hospice’s April newsletter announced that the organization provided $469,836 in free services over the past year, and went on to list volunteer time, the thrift store, individual and business donors, in kind donations, and fundraisers as key factors contributing to the work.
Executive Director Holly Hoing said the store “plays a major role” in Countryside Hospice’s funding, with a sprawling range of products on sale and more than a hundred staff members and volunteers pitching in. Hoing said the “wonderful variety of donations” keeps the spectrum of supplies wide.
But the store also carves out a space where people come to visit with one another — a kind of community hub in the midst of lots of colorful objects. Donahue's comment about withdrawal symptoms, Store Manager Jane Payer said, reflects the sentiments of many people who come to the store.
“That’s a common thing we hear from customers — about the withdrawals if they don’t get here on a regular basis,” Payer said.
As was the case with other community organizations, the return of regular face-to-face routines delivered great relief to the people accustomed to visiting the store.
“When we first started opening up after the pandemic,” Payer recalled, “so many of them said, ‘This is my therapy, to browse and look and see new and different things.’”
Hoing said the store, which started up at a different spot in 1995, has 26 employees, five of whom are full-time. About 80 volunteers also contribute.
Donna Good Bird, who manages the store along with Payer, walked through the store on a recent afternoon pointing out the departments.
“There’s so much,” she said, as she gestured to kitchen supplies, games, office supplies, greeting cards, jewelry, bicycles, an electric guitar and a host of other items.
The atmosphere, too, Good Bird said, is distinctive.
“It’s more family here,” she said, a feeling that stems from “how you’re welcomed” when you first come in.
Payer described a similar pattern.
“The thing that I noticed when I first started here is that you cannot tell the difference between staff and a volunteer,” she said. “They all work really well. It’s about 95 percent women who all get along and respect differences. There’s a high level of cooperation and partnership and working together that I don’t know if you find in a lot of other jobs.
“Everyone’s focus is the mission,” she continued. “And so you don’t get distracted by petty things.”
Kimberly Barrett, a volunteer greeter, followed the example of her aunt — also a greeter — and found the store to be a place where she can make good contact with other people.
“I make a connection with Jane when I’m here, and I can also make connections in the community with people,” she said.
Payer said she hopes for continued support from the community, and possibly a little more volunteer help at the cash register.
“Our greatest need is to have volunteers willing to be up front, especially working the cash register,” she said. But she added that for the most part she hopes people “keep doing what they’re doing” with regard to donating, volunteering and shopping.
