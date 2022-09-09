Linda Lafrentz’s job in the Hughes County Treasurer’s Office barely gives her time to grab a cup of coffee or run to the restroom. With county officials facing a $4.1 million shortfall for its 2023 budget and the possibility of a hiring freeze, the chief deputy treasurer will likely continue working in a short-staffed office.
“We’re pretty much strapped to our desk every day,” Lafrentz said on Friday.
Commissioners have until the end of September to approve the county’s $12.4 million budget, for which $8.5 million is available, outgoing County Manager Kevin Hipple said.
“We will have to make adjustments to both the revenue and expense side and will probably have to apply cash from reserves,” Hipple said.
County government carries out state mandated programs, including property assessments, road and bridge maintenance, police functions, jails, elections, records maintenance, courts and more. Some mandates are unfunded or underfunded.
In the treasurer’s office where Lafrentz works, they collect taxes, issue vehicle and boat titles, process liens and do collections — 50 to 100 folks visit the office daily.
County government relies on several forms of revenue, but primarily funds services through property taxes.
Two decades ago, the state limited counties to raising property tax revenues only by the new growth in property through new construction plus the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index.
Increased property values will generate $200,000 more for property taxes for next year, Hipple said.
In addition, counties are required to build a 5 percent cushion into their budgets, which is $600,000 for Hughes.
Hipple noted there’s not much that can be cut, but believes it may have to be personnel.
“We have budgeted for a couple road graders that won’t be bought and some other equipment and there’s been some discussion about employees,” he said. “Equipment is a one-time (expense). Employees are ongoing.”
County Commission Chairman Randy Brown said Thursday the budget will likely be balanced by dipping into the county’s savings and possibly a hiring freeze.
“We’re gonna be OK next year,” Brown said. “It’s the following year that the grim reaper shows up.”
Hughes County employs about 100 full-time workers and has about a dozen open positions.
“There’s not any easy cuts at this point,” Hipple said. “Cuts that will be made will impact people. Realistically the single biggest cost is public safety, the state’s attorney, court-appointed attorneys, jail, sheriff’s office and juvenile services.”
Virtually every position is under some scrutiny, Hipple said.
“If we start eliminating personnel, that might impact the county or we could combine positions,” he said. “That will be up to the commission.”
Commissioners have not made any changes since the budget was proposed in July, Hipple said. The spending plan includes 3 percent cost-of-living raises.
Brown noted it’s very frustrating when counties can’t control certain expenses.
“We’re just trying to get ahead of this thing until we can get people in power (with the state and federal) government to assist with mandates,” Brown said. “Other counties are in serious trouble.”
“You explain your problems to legislatures,” he continued. “I think they mean well, but they don’t know what to do either. We gotta wait until the hurricane passes.”
He noted the county highway department is short three workers.
“God bless them, they are getting the job done, but when we have a big blizzard and we are shorthanded, it will take longer to get the roads cleared,” Brown said.
The budget gives the departments spending authority, but the county commission has to approve expenditures exceeding $1,500.
The county balanced its 2022 budget with $1.9 million from its savings.
“If I assume that we expend all the expenses in this year’s budget and that we receive all the revenue in this year’s budget, then the reserves remaining after we apply cash to next year’s budget would be around $2 million,” Hipple said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
