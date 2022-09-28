Jesse Parsons
Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown recognizes deputy sheriff Jesse Parsons for helping save a resident having a heart attack. Sheriff Patrick Callahan called Parsons a model officer who will go anywhere, anytime and help anyone when needed.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A tentative $1.6 million contract to house up to 48 state prisoners at the Hughes County Jail and cuts totaling $400,000 helped county commissioners balance its $12 million budget for 2023.

The county will take $1.3 million from its savings to cover its deficit. When county officials introduced the spending plan in July, they were looking at a $3.9 million deficit.

