Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown recognizes deputy sheriff Jesse Parsons for helping save a resident having a heart attack. Sheriff Patrick Callahan called Parsons a model officer who will go anywhere, anytime and help anyone when needed.
A tentative $1.6 million contract to house up to 48 state prisoners at the Hughes County Jail and cuts totaling $400,000 helped county commissioners balance its $12 million budget for 2023.
The county will take $1.3 million from its savings to cover its deficit. When county officials introduced the spending plan in July, they were looking at a $3.9 million deficit.
County government carries out state mandated programs, including property assessments, road and bridge maintenance, policing, jails, elections, records maintenance, courts and more. Some mandates are unfunded or underfunded.
County government relies on several forms of revenue, but primarily funds services through property taxes.
Two decades ago, the state limited counties to raising property tax revenues only through new construction plus the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index. New construction will generate $200,000 more for property taxes for next year.
Built in 2012, the county jail can hold 150 adults with capabilities of handling more, Callahan said. The facility takes inmates from 14 counties in South Central South Dakota. Tuesday’s population was 131.
Most housed in the jail are awaiting court appearances or serving sentences of one year or less.
The jail can take up to 24 state prisoners with the current number of employees, but will need more to accommodate 48.
The budget includes money for eight new positions in the jail, outgoing County Manager Kevin Hipple said.
During a nearly three-hour special meeting on Monday, some cuts made by commissioners included $44,000 in their office, $22,000 in the state’s attorney’s office, $50,000 for both the public defender’s office and on court-appointed attorneys, $80,000 from government buildings and $200,000 on roads and bridges.
Sheriff Patrick Callahan also shared his news about housing state prisoners here.
“We’ve been working on this for a year now,” Callahan said. “We’re in the final stages of negotiations. We would house previously convicted inmates under the custody of the Department of Corrections. This is not unprecedented. We do parole violations.”
The state will pay $95 a day per inmate, and the U.S. Marshal Service will pay the same rate, up from $80 a day for federal inmates.
“You found a solution,” Commissioner Connie Hohn said to Callahan. “That’s pretty impressive to work out of the box. This county is very blessed to have you and you have found a solution for us.”
Commissioner Randy Vance said he wants to make sure the county has the personnel to cover the increased jail population.
“It’s a huge liability if we don’t,” Vance said.
Callahan assured Vance there would be enough employees.
In addition to balancing the budget, counties are required to build a 5 percent cushion into their budgets, which is $600,000 for Hughes.
