Capitol (copy)

The South Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for and against Amendment A, a voter-approved initiative to legalize recreational marijuana that was struck down in court in February.

The fate of recreational marijuana in South Dakota now lies in the hands of the state Supreme Court after justices heard Tuesday’s arguments for and against Amendment A, which voters approved in November but has since been tied up in legal fights.

Amendment A legalizes recreational marijuana for South Dakotans aged 21 and over, with possession and distribution limited to one ounce or less. A 15 percent tax would be imposed on marijuana sales with that revenue directed to the state Department of Revenue to pay back Amendment A’s costs, and the rest split evenly between public schools and the state general fund.

Amendment A was approved by 54 percent of voters in November before Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger declared it unconstitutional in February. Klinger wrote in her ruling that Amendment A represented a revision of the state constitution, not an amendment.

Under the South Dakota Constitution, amendments are subject to the “single subject rule,” which was added to the constitution after voter approval on the 2018 general election ballot. Under the single subject rule, amendments may only concern one subject. A more thorough revision of the state constitution requires a constitutional convention.

In his opening argument for the amendment’s supporters, attorney Brendan Johnson called Amendment A the most “intensely scrutinized” legislative work of his lifetime and said the single subject rule’s purpose is to protect from unexpected riders in amendments, which he claimed not be the case with Amendment A.

“The single subject rule as it has been applied by this court has historically served as a shield, not as a sword,” Johnson said.

Attorney Lisa Postrollo, representing Superintendent Rick Miller of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said Amendment A’s numerous sections and subsections, which she said could “stand and fall” alone, put it in violation of the single subject rule.

“I want to be clear that this case is not about cannabis. It’s not about medicinal marijuana, and it’s not about the multitude of other subjects that are packed into Amendment A,” Postrollo said. “It’s about the rule of law and it’s about enforcing the limitations that people placed on their power of initiative under the constitution.”

Attorney Bob Morris, representing Miller’s fellow appellee Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, said the case of Amendment A is indeed about the rule of law, but is also about marijuana in regards to his client.

“The public safety and burdens that are placed on [Thom’s] office, as the sheriff, surely will be heightened and affected by the legalization of marijuana,” Morris said.

Tags

Load comments