The fate of recreational marijuana in South Dakota now lies in the hands of the state Supreme Court after justices heard Tuesday’s arguments for and against Amendment A, which voters approved in November but has since been tied up in legal fights.
Amendment A legalizes recreational marijuana for South Dakotans aged 21 and over, with possession and distribution limited to one ounce or less. A 15 percent tax would be imposed on marijuana sales with that revenue directed to the state Department of Revenue to pay back Amendment A’s costs, and the rest split evenly between public schools and the state general fund.
Amendment A was approved by 54 percent of voters in November before Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger declared it unconstitutional in February. Klinger wrote in her ruling that Amendment A represented a revision of the state constitution, not an amendment.
Under the South Dakota Constitution, amendments are subject to the “single subject rule,” which was added to the constitution after voter approval on the 2018 general election ballot. Under the single subject rule, amendments may only concern one subject. A more thorough revision of the state constitution requires a constitutional convention.
In his opening argument for the amendment’s supporters, attorney Brendan Johnson called Amendment A the most “intensely scrutinized” legislative work of his lifetime and said the single subject rule’s purpose is to protect from unexpected riders in amendments, which he claimed not be the case with Amendment A.
“The single subject rule as it has been applied by this court has historically served as a shield, not as a sword,” Johnson said.
Attorney Lisa Postrollo, representing Superintendent Rick Miller of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said Amendment A’s numerous sections and subsections, which she said could “stand and fall” alone, put it in violation of the single subject rule.
“I want to be clear that this case is not about cannabis. It’s not about medicinal marijuana, and it’s not about the multitude of other subjects that are packed into Amendment A,” Postrollo said. “It’s about the rule of law and it’s about enforcing the limitations that people placed on their power of initiative under the constitution.”
Attorney Bob Morris, representing Miller’s fellow appellee Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, said the case of Amendment A is indeed about the rule of law, but is also about marijuana in regards to his client.
“The public safety and burdens that are placed on [Thom’s] office, as the sheriff, surely will be heightened and affected by the legalization of marijuana,” Morris said.
Bob Morris says: ""The public safety and burdens that are placed on [Thom's] office, as the sheriff, surely will be heightened and affected by the legalization of marijuana."
It is the exact opposite of what Morris states. Science and widespread experience have shown marijuana has no significant harms. The preponderance of the research shows marijuana is NOT a significant cause of auto accidents.
Hence, police arrest and prosecution of good citizens who choose a SAFER alternative to alcohol is not only grossly unjust, it serves no real purpose. - All time and resources spent persecuting marijuana consumers is worse than wasted. Law enforcement expenses will be massively REDUCED with re-legalization
Marijuana prohibition was fraudulently enacted in 1937 by soon-to-be-out-of-work alcohol prohibition bureaucrat Harry Anslinger. He desperately wanted a new empire and no lie was too big to tell to get it.
The fraudulent marijuana prohibition has never accomplished one positive thing. It has ONLY caused vast amounts of crime, violence, corruption, death and the severe diminishing of everyone's freedom.
If the citizens of South Dakota are again robbed of their correct decision to end this insane witch-hunt, we will know that justice does not live in this state.
