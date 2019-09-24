Melton Vincent Jr., Livingston, TX, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rylie Miller, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Sha-Lynn Clown, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Mychal Zick, Blaine, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Caven Holley, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Stroup, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Derek Boes, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Stella Lapointe, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Christopher Koenig, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Richard Standing Bear, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $281.50 costs.

Jaeda Doherty, Pierre, under twenty-one driver, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 costs.

Brent Payne, Mobridge, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Lester, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kristie Sherwood, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 costs, $68.50 costs.

Michael Sherwood, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 costs, $68.50 costs.

Marcia Graves, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Sammie Gingerich, Dix, NE, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Damon Clarambeau, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Josi Stevens, Saint Lawrence, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Evette Christensen, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Benjamin Lodden, Westhope, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Coleman, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tracy Feist, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kobie Hare, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jaeda Doherty, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abide by law for 1 year, $137 costs.

Kristin Trujillo, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $231.50 costs.

Bryant Robinson, Sioux Falls, disorderly conduct, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.

Tom Welzenbach, Pierre, attempted aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon, 7 years and 6 months in penitentiary suspended, 90 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time with credit for 3 days, 5 years of supervised probation, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years and pay costs, submit to warrantless search of person/residence/vehicle/property for 5 years, have no contact with known drug dealers/intoxicated persons/detrimental persons/persons on probation or parole for 5 years, do not possess or consume any alcohol/mood-altering substance/controlled drugs or be present where such things are sold/consumed for 5 years, pay all restitution and attorney fees while on probation, $3,500 fine, $106.50 costs.

Leilih Smart, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Clinton Trent, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, stop lamps required, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments