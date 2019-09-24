Melton Vincent Jr., Livingston, TX, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rylie Miller, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sha-Lynn Clown, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Mychal Zick, Blaine, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Caven Holley, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Stroup, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Derek Boes, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stella Lapointe, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, no driver’s license, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Christopher Koenig, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Richard Standing Bear, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $281.50 costs.
Jaeda Doherty, Pierre, under twenty-one driver, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 costs.
Brent Payne, Mobridge, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Lester, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kristie Sherwood, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 costs, $68.50 costs.
Michael Sherwood, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 costs, $68.50 costs.
Marcia Graves, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sammie Gingerich, Dix, NE, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Damon Clarambeau, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Josi Stevens, Saint Lawrence, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Evette Christensen, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Benjamin Lodden, Westhope, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rebecca Coleman, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tracy Feist, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kobie Hare, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jaeda Doherty, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abide by law for 1 year, $137 costs.
Kristin Trujillo, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $231.50 costs.
Bryant Robinson, Sioux Falls, disorderly conduct, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 10 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.
Tom Welzenbach, Pierre, attempted aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon, 7 years and 6 months in penitentiary suspended, 90 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time with credit for 3 days, 5 years of supervised probation, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 5 years and pay costs, submit to warrantless search of person/residence/vehicle/property for 5 years, have no contact with known drug dealers/intoxicated persons/detrimental persons/persons on probation or parole for 5 years, do not possess or consume any alcohol/mood-altering substance/controlled drugs or be present where such things are sold/consumed for 5 years, pay all restitution and attorney fees while on probation, $3,500 fine, $106.50 costs.
Leilih Smart, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clinton Trent, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, stop lamps required, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.