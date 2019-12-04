Douglas Schaetzle, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, submit to PBTs and UAs for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol or controlled substances for 1 year, $236.50 costs.

Jeffrey Bowker, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence-1st offense, 395 days in jail with 394 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, maintain employment for 1 year, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/body fluids for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $325 fine, $305 costs.

Christopher Quick, Rosemount, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Frederic Thundershield, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kaden Blumer, Pierre, migratory bird hunt restriction, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Tammy Magana, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joshua Boyle, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 365 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, do not possess/consume any alcohol or mood-altering substance or be present where any are sold or consumed for 1 year, submit to testing of blood/urine/body fluids for 1 year, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, maintain employment for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $430 fine, $236.50 costs.

Louis Norse, Pierre, threaten law enforcement officer or family, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, write apology letter to officer, complete chemical dependency evaluation & treatment, submit to PBTs and UAs for 1 year, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances or frequent bars/establishments serving alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Beau Keckler, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation & treatment, submit to PBTs and UAs for 1 year, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances or frequent bars for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $111.50 costs.

Tara Kramer, Mobridge, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Olson, Carrington, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Francois Maritz, Pierre, passengers between ages 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Malliyah Peneaux, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Keith Little Thunder, Eagle Butte, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Bennett, Pierre, resisting arrest, false imprisonment, 400 days in jail with 397 days suspended and credit for 3 days, 13 months of unsupervised probation, complete a chemical dependency evaluation & treatment, submit to blood/urine/bodily fluids test for 13 months, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances for 13 months, pay attorney fees, $173 costs.

Clarety Selzer, Pierre, intentional damage to property- $400 to $1,000, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 730 days in jail with 729 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 2 years of unsupervised probation, obtain a behavioral health evaluation and complete treatment, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 2 years, submit to testing of blood/urine/bodily fluids for 2 years, possess no weapons for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $500 restitution to victim, $1,000 fines, $198 costs.

Brandon Pourier, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and credit for 3 days, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, submit to twice daily PBTs as condition of work permit, pay attorney fees, $236.50 costs.

Wyatt Shields, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Mason Blair, Valley Springs, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carter Knecht, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Mark Sommars, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sonny Escarsega, Rapid City, simple assault, 365 days in jail with 275 days suspended and credit for 89 days, unsupervised probation running concurrent to federal probation, $48 costs.

Wayne Crawford, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 200 days in jail with 199 days suspended and credit for 1 day, complete chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.

Caden Davis, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dara Chanley, White River, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Samuel Sanderson, Huron, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jason Mahto, Pierre, pet violation-animal at large-dog/cat, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Kerry Bartels, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances or frequent any bars for 6 months, submit to PBTs for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $236.50 costs.

Reginald Nelsen, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, $400 fine, $236.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments