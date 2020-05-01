Ruby Sazue, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $179 fines, $68.50 costs.

Michael Olson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Craig Paranto, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.

Gary Zilverberg, Holabird, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Eric Ramirez, Austin, TX, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Terri Johnson, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.

Macy Wald, Denver, CO, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ramez Merritt, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alexa One Star, Pierre, driving a vehicle without proper exhaust & muffler system, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Caleb Lowe, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joni Napton, Westport, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kaleb Reigle, Stanton, NE, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on other roadways, $113 fines, $137 costs.

Danae Becker, Rapid City, passing when vision is obscured, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Heather Stoeser, Pierre, intentional damage to property- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, have no contact with victim for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $3,000 restitution.

Lyle Ubersox, Milwaukee, WI, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shelby Firethunder, Murdo, domestic abuse — simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury (2 counts), 720 days in jail with 718 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $223 costs.

Scot Reuschlein, Menoken, ND, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.60 costs.

Tyler Ehlers, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Catelyn Selby, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

