Ruby Sazue, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $179 fines, $68.50 costs.
Michael Olson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Craig Paranto, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.
Gary Zilverberg, Holabird, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Eric Ramirez, Austin, TX, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Terri Johnson, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.
Macy Wald, Denver, CO, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ramez Merritt, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexa One Star, Pierre, driving a vehicle without proper exhaust & muffler system, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Caleb Lowe, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joni Napton, Westport, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kaleb Reigle, Stanton, NE, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on other roadways, $113 fines, $137 costs.
Danae Becker, Rapid City, passing when vision is obscured, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Heather Stoeser, Pierre, intentional damage to property- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, have no contact with victim for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $3,000 restitution.
Lyle Ubersox, Milwaukee, WI, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shelby Firethunder, Murdo, domestic abuse — simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury (2 counts), 720 days in jail with 718 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $223 costs.
Scot Reuschlein, Menoken, ND, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.60 costs.
Tyler Ehlers, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Catelyn Selby, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.