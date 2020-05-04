Zachary Piersol, Pierre, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Treyton Jacobsen, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under age 18, $29 fine, $68.50 costs.
Todd Schmoker, Pingree, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $74 penalty.
Stanton Anker, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Raymond Usestheknife, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, intentional damage to property, 600 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $173 costs.
Madison Siebrasse, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jacob Borah, Sioux Falls, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
William Ross, Devils Lake, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $501 penalty.
Antoine LaRoche, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Jeffrey Sparrow, Littleton, CO, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Thomas Porter, Pipestone, MN, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 395 days in jail with 363 suspended and credit for 32 days, 13 months of unsupervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter establishments selling primarily alcohol for 13 months, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.
Christopher Tajalle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Gilbert Campbell, Pierre, operate oversized/overweight vehicle, violation of out-of-service order, vehicle equipment violation, $312 fines, $205.50 costs.
Darlene Medicine Crow, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Flowers, Pierre, municipal speeding, $79 fine, $62.50 costs.
Duane Herr, Rapid City, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Sarah Big Eagle, Pierre, operator assures passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Jared Reynolds, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
