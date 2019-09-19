- Matea Bearstops, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Ryan Duffy, Pierre, no driver’s license, speeding on other roadways, $133 fines, $137 costs.
- Ronald Soukup, Courtland, MN, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- John Preheim, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
- Jeremy Irvine, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Sunsaney Jewett, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Keyshawna Lott, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Dennis Hirsch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Lance Spears, Chamberlain, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Michael Lewis, Pierre, driving with suspended license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia,
- $408 fines, $137 costs.
- Loren Laplante, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 44 days suspended and credit for 16 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
- Hope Davis, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Nash Tackett, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Philip Saalborn, Farmington, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Glenn Foster, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Antoinette Guerue, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no contact with victim for 1 year, $86.50 costs.
- Lori Howe, Pierre, habitual offender with 1 or 2 prior felonies, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance/drug in Schedules I or II, 5 years in penitentiary suspended, 3 years of probation, meaningfully participate in and complete Sixth Circuit DUI/Drug Court Program while on probation, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $106.50 costs.
- Audra Howell, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Weston Magilke, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Courtney Shelton, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Christina Kenyon, Castlewood, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jason Fletcher, Highmore, too many lines, $25 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Gregory Carroll, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Cody Craft, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Alicia Mosser, Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding on a state highway, $223 fines, $137 costs.
- James Engel, Akron, PA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Aaron Barth, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Billy Forseman, Laporte, MN, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Thy Doan, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Cherie Herrman, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Thomas Turgeon, Denver, CO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jesse Giago, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Dakotamart for 1 year, $8.51 restitution, $68.50 costs.
- Dolly Eaglestar, Mosher, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail with 11 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
- Dena Drapeau, Fort Thompson, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance/drug in Schedules I or II, 5 years in penitentiary with 2 years suspended and credit for 66 days, pay attorney fees, $383 costs.
- Jacob Miner, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 30 days in jail with 15 days suspended and credit for 15 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
- Reese Clown, Pierre, simple assault recklessly causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
- Garrett Leesman, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Conner Mullivan, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Amy Hook, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jules Lamb, Whitehorse, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Trevor Waldron, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Timothy Engel, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Brittney Munyon, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Delilah Johnson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Hei Ku, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Sierra Young Bird, Fort Worth, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Lucas Novak, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jennifer Youngberg, Pierre, parking on a snow route, $90 fine, $57.50 costs.
