Branden Tuttle, Winner, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $368.15 fine, $231.85 costs.
Jacey Schmidt, Pierre, parking on a snow route, $90 fine, $57.50 costs.
Gunnar Gehring, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.
Cash Langdeau, Onida, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shaun Mullett, Pierre, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.
John Preheim, Pierre, fishing without a license (resident), $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bobbi Hawkins, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chad Cherry, Kaufman, TX, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Samuel Braithwaite, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 60 days in jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $111.50 costs.
Angel Vazquez, Pierre, film on back window, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lisa Hullinger, Sioux Falls, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Madison Pennington, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Curtis Wendling, Moorcroft, WY, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Hendrik Nel, Ellinwood, KS, failure to yield right-of-way, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Tayler Jones, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
Robert Hagert, Idaho Falls, ID, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Whirlwind Soldier, Rosebud, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Casey Weinmann, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.
William Seefeldt, Pierre, traffic in/substitute plates, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $113.50 fine, $86.50 costs.
Bill Robinson, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $216 fine, $84 costs.
Terry Monson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ross Canby, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine,
Kory Kuhnert, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dean Feiock, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Blake Walsh, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Aubree Sund, Canton, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
