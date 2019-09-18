Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Dakotamart for 1 year, $12.44 restitution, $68.50 costs.

Thomas King, III, Pierre, sexual contact without consent, 60 days in jail with 53 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume or possess alcohol or mood-altering substance for two years, do not enter establishment serving alcohol or be present where controlled substances are used (except for a current prescription from a doctor for a medical condition) for two years, $750 fine, $169 costs.

Trevor Kuntz, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $113.50 fine, $111.50 costs.

Martina Stead, Rapid City, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 20 days in jail with 12 days suspended and credit for 8 days, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.

Tylor Giedd, De Smet, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Noyes, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Benjamin Dunsmoor, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

William Castle, Miller, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christina Rauss, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 41 days, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $131.50 costs.

Jennifer Hancock, Nacogdoches, TX, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, reckless driving, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $250 costs.

Ian Parkhurst, Lennox, failure to report accident to police, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay restitution to victim (amount to be determined), $245 fines, $155 costs.

Franny Scott, Ridgeview, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $131.50 costs.

Charryel, Schreiber, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Richard Ringstmeyer, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Amanda Lounsbury, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jeff Rawstern, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Bryan Wiseman, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Memory Big Eagle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Larry Edwards, Ellsworth, KS, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Meng, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michelle Schelske, Kennebec, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.

Jason Kientop, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jeremy Moe, Annandale, MN, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Constance Spaid, Blunt, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Juanita Bear Stops, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

Shade Houck, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $31.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jeffrey Wright, Pierre, parking/standing violation, $115 fine, $57.50 costs.

Jaxon Yackley, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lorna Robinson, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Keith Rath, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gilberto Gonzalez, Guymon, OK, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trevor Paxton, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Franny Scott, Ridgeview, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail with 10 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yes Way for 1 year, $37.63 restitution, $68.50 costs.

Gibson Garreaux, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail with 10 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, $5 restitution, $66 costs.

George Perry, White, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cade Wurts, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Marlyn Lund, Black Hawk, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Naomi Bear Stops, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, yield to emergency vehicles, $283 fines, $137 costs.

Paige Ferguson, Mesa, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Rekow, Lower Brule, illegal passing, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Paul Van Zyl, Lakota, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trey Knispel, White River, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.

Donovan Stenstrom, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 7 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $66 costs.

Trenton Thompson, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.

Gibson Garreaux, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less (2nd offense), 15 days in jail with 10 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $50 restitution, $68.50 costs.

David Miller, parking on a snow route, $57.50 costs.

Jack Hattervig, Rapid City, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Charles Fergen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tervor Piersol, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kenden Rivenes, Pierre, litter from vehicle or transport it to rest area, speeding on a state highway, $137 costs.

