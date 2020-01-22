Adam Touche, Harrold, fishing without a license- resident, license revoked for 1 year, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Skylar Fallis, Harrold, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Brittany Parker, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jacob Scott, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, driving with a revoked license, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $239 fines, $155 costs.

Roger Colombe, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Deloris Cook, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Abbie Gillaspie, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kaitlyn Goodlow, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $111.50 costs.

Derek Bad Moccasin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Shaun Sporrer, Mitchell, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $68.50 costs.

Matthew Sevier, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ricardo Canchola, Pierre, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 15 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no trespassing at location, $68.50 costs.

Kenden Rivenes, Onida, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tristin Larson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Larry Fry, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Shane Olson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jacob Kainz, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Steffen, Burke, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cary Sandell, Malcolm, NE, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bryan Scares The Hawk, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 60 days in jail with 48 days suspended and credit for 12 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Carlie Hanson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tonweya Ducheneaux, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Minerva At The Straight, Mitchell, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.

Kiantas McNeal, Pierre, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, make restitution to the City of Pierre (amt.TBD), $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Julia Marks, Harrold, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Megan Noisy Hawk, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carrie Croxall, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jenni Faulstich, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alexandra Stanley, Luverne, MN, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christie Bailey, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kandice Hoffman, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Herman Fennell, Jr., Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

