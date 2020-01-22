Adam Touche, Harrold, fishing without a license- resident, license revoked for 1 year, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Skylar Fallis, Harrold, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Brittany Parker, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jacob Scott, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, driving with a revoked license, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $239 fines, $155 costs.
Roger Colombe, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Deloris Cook, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Abbie Gillaspie, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kaitlyn Goodlow, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $111.50 costs.
Derek Bad Moccasin, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Shaun Sporrer, Mitchell, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $68.50 costs.
Matthew Sevier, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ricardo Canchola, Pierre, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 15 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no trespassing at location, $68.50 costs.
Kenden Rivenes, Onida, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tristin Larson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Larry Fry, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Shane Olson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jacob Kainz, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mark Steffen, Burke, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cary Sandell, Malcolm, NE, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryan Scares The Hawk, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 60 days in jail with 48 days suspended and credit for 12 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Carlie Hanson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tonweya Ducheneaux, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Minerva At The Straight, Mitchell, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, $86.50 costs.
Kiantas McNeal, Pierre, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, make restitution to the City of Pierre (amt.TBD), $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Julia Marks, Harrold, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Megan Noisy Hawk, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carrie Croxall, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jenni Faulstich, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexandra Stanley, Luverne, MN, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christie Bailey, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kandice Hoffman, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Herman Fennell, Jr., Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
