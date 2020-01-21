Charles Groen, Beresford, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mary Barthowlomew, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Merrill Piepkorn, Fargo, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Henry Edwin, Milton, FL, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Connie Moore, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Casey Ryckman, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Allison Petrich, Sioux Falls, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Susana Rodriguez, Pierre, threaten law enforcement officer or family, driving under the influence-1st offense, 180 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, complete a chemical dependency evaluation & treatment, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishment selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $413 costs.

Kevin Bradberry, Onida, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/marijuana/controlled substance or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.

Charles Trent, Blunt, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Austin Luck, Demark, WI, speeding on other roadways, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail with 59 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $539 fines, $205 costs.

Vilas Firecloud, Rapid City, no driver’s license, speeding in a school zone, $128 fines, $137 costs.

Kent Jackson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Rusty Parmely, Wolsey, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kaler Kirkie, Chamberlain, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Wells, Fort Thompson, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 7 months, license suspended for 30 days, $50 fines, $68.50 costs.

Jordan Arneson, Bushnell, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Hanna Kramer, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tyler Kroeber, Onida, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenan Johnson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shane Vogel, Oacoma, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brandon Ryckman, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Drake Davis, Mobridge, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joshua Rowse, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Ray, Blunt, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 80 days in jail with 70 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $236.50 costs.

Rolland Highpipe, III, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

