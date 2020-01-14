David Burnett, Pierre, violation of stopped vehicle with red/amber/ yellow signals/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wilfreda Burnette, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 1 day in jail suspended, 4 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Big Eagle, Harrold, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail with 5 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $31.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Karen Gehrtz, Gregory, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jason Smith, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
George Seiler, New Underwood, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jesse Kehneman, Apple Valley, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $51 penalty.
Brandi Foote, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, no driver’s license, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.
Jedidiah Breuker, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Nauman, Gettysburg, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $500 fine, $186.50 costs.
Katrina Dyk, Geddes, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gabriel Pomani, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $111.50 costs
Bruce Hoffman, Bullhead City, AZ, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Amanda Jost, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lexi Lassle, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carol Drayer, Murdo, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jayden Yellow Earrings, Pierre, give person age 18-21 alcohol without parental consent, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 4 months of unsupervised probation, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Leonard Clifford, Jr., Rapid City, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Joseph Zaragoza, Raymondville, TX, no driver’s license, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, $300 fines, $236.50 costs..
Lori Ocull, Mobridge, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Parks, Garden City, KS, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brayden Parker, Lantry, possession of alcohol by minor, 2 days in jail with 1 day suspended and credit for 1 day, 4 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jay Etzkorn, Pierre, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.
Bryan Dillon, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Laura Quasney, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Arbach, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $73 penalty.
Francisco Rodriquez, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 1 day in jail suspended, 4 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, provide proof of car insurance, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lindsey Langdeau, Pierre, driving under the influence- 3rd offense, suspended imposition of sentence, $$295 costs.
Paul Adam, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
William Woelfing, Main, Ponoka, AB, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
