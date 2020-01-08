Michael Lewis, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wesley Johnson, Agar, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Lunde, Pierre, miscellaneous road right-of-way hunting restrictions, $29 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Leiataua Motta, Pierre, municipal speeding, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryce Konda, Pierre, distracted driving, seat belt violation, $125 fines.
Steven Leddick, Highlands Ranch, CO, trespass to hunt, non-resident (unknowingly), $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Julie Huwe, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rocky Bowker, Pierre, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Brandi Foote, Pierre, interference with emergency communications, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 54 days suspended and credit for 6 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $200 fines, $198 costs.
Lariah Highhawk, Rapid City, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 30 days in jail suspended, 3 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Waylon Twiggs, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 2 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Johanna Long Chase, Harrold, petty theft — 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wyatt Whiteeyes, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijauna, 5 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $86.50 costs.
Taylor Longfox, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 to $1,000, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs, $238.56 restitution.
Mariah Emery, Mission, municipal speeding, $79 fine, $62.50 costs.
Amy Mesman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Richard McKinney, Pierre, petty theft — 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no entry into Capital City Wine & Spirits until court order is lifted, $50 fine, $68.50 costs, $15.94 restitution.
Rhainna Rasch, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 30 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation with no driving violations for 1 year, $50 fine, $86.50 costs.
Rebecca Mincks, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $50 fine, $111.50 costs.
Erin Hildabrand, Boerne, TX, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 3 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice daily PBTs at the Hughes County Jail for 60 days, $250 fine, $231.50 costs.
Cheyenne Sittingcrow, Pierre, open alcoholic-beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brady Badger, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tristan Tuffs, Pierre, parking on a snow route, $90 fine, $57.50 costs.
Alan Widmark, Ivanhoe, MN, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shayenne Duncan, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lawsin Jones, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Trevor Paxton, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeffrey Huemoller, Ridgeway, CO, transport of bird without sufficient plumage, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Bernhard Lerssen, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Brown, Fort Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, violating of service order, $158 fines, $137 costs.
Santana Drapeau, Fort Thompson, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in Schedules I or II, 5 years in penitentiary with 3 years suspended and credit for 135 days, pay attorney fees, $104 costs.
David Miller, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 364 days in jail with 328 days suspended and credit for 36 days, 1 year of supervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $331.50 costs.
Mason Propst, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $250 fine, $136.50 costs.
Carole Taylor, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 46 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, have no contact with victim for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/marijauna/controlled substance or frequent bars/establishments serving alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees.
Anthony Edwards, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $50 fine, $86.50 costs.
Clifford Monroy, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
