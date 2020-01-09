Jolene Bishop, Fort Thompson, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

James Doll, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Patrick Lee, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, complete the SDPS DUI program, submit to twice daily PBTs for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.

Eric Cole, Jefferson City, MO, aggravated assault- bodily injury with a dangerous weapon, 7 years & 6 months in penitentiary suspended with 15 days in jail in lieu and credit for 9 days, 7 years & 6 months supervised probation, no contact with victim or any parolees/known drug users/intoxicated persons for 7 years & 6 months, do not possess/consume alcohol/controlled substance or frequent establishments where they are sold/used for 7 years & 6 month, submit to testing of blood/urine/bodily fluids for 7 years & 6 months, pay attorney fees, $5,000 fine, $106.50 costs.

Kelly Pulliam, Rapid City, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and credit for 2 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Carole Taylor, domestic abuse- violation of conditional bond, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, no contact with victim for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/marijuana/controlled substance or frequent establishments where alcohol is sold for 1 year, pay attorney fees,

Brittany Scott, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no contact with victim for 6 months, $50 fine, $111.50 costs.

Stephen Granieri, Denver, CO, violation of protection order, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, no contact with victim for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Tabetha Key, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Matt McCue, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gerrick McComsey, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Porter, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Schroeder, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gerrick McComsey, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sarah Roblez, Mission, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kade Reeves, Midland, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.

Lance Burgee, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no contact with victim for 6 months, $100 fine, $111.5o costs.

Trenton Thompson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 60 days in jail with 56 days suspended and credit for 4 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $50 fine, $155 costs.

Kyle Dean, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, submit to twice daily PBTs for 60 days, pay attorney fees, $849.87 restitution, $100 fine, $331.50 costs.

Leighton Yellow Earring, Box Elder, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 49 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice daily PBTs for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $136.50 costs.

Geraldine Estes, Lower Brule, municipal speeding, $39 fine, $62.50 costs.

Haley Stoltenburg, Watertown, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Codi Ironroad, Rapid City, petty theft- 2nd degree- $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 18 days suspended and credit for 12 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $50 fine, $68.50 costs, $60 restitution.

Elsie Foote, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and credit for 3 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $111.50 costs.

Wyatt Whiteeyes, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, $231.50 costs.

Garret Gilbertson, Onida, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Leon Blumhardt, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jaymason Bramblee, Pierre, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.

Christopher Dockter, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gregory Kenzy, Fort Pierre, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Duffy Ducheneaux, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lucy Sargeant, Lower Brule, insufficient funds check- 3rd degree- $100 or less, 2 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $50 fine, $41 costs, $56.66 restitution.

Dakoda Stevens, Blunt, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $!00 fine, $68.50 costs.

Paula Pearson, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, do not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter establishments where they are sold for 1 year, take medications as prescribed by a physician for 1 year, $200 fine, $136.50 costs.

Lance Keller, McLaughlin, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Crissy Balfany, Pierre, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Taylor Longfox, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

