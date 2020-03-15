Hillary Gray, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carlos Munoz Ferreira, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Caitlin Pinela, Sioux Falls, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Waylon Rochelle, Pierre, left-turning vehicle - manner of making turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dakoda Stevens, Blunt, speeding on other roadways, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 90 days in jail with 81 days suspended, one year of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fines, $205.50 costs.
Stacy Lee, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Hockett, Winner, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Peter Severson, Onida, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brett Goodwin, Aberdeen, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bailie Garber, Pierre, film on front window, film on back window, speeding on a state highway, $147 fines, $205.50 costs.
Caytee Williams, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kyah Seachris, Brookings, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seatbelts, $25 fine.
Steven Martinez, Gettysburg, petty theft - 2nd degree, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $25.29 restitution, $68.50 costs.
Shaylinn Carter, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Frederick Ponca, Sioux Falls, unauthorized use of a vehicle/vessel, 90 days in jail with 35 days suspended and credit for 55 days, abide by law for one year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Gwendolyn Foote, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dalton Moore, Lower Brule, operator assure passengers age 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Sean Needham, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Myles Bierema, Belle Fourche, violation of protection order, 365 days in jail suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Christopher Ogle, Faulkton, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter,driving under the influence-1st offense, 130 days in jail with 129 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 6 months, do not consume any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent any establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $700 fines, $323 costs.
Lonice Seaboy, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail with 9 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for six months, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Kelli Allison, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nate Johnson, Watertown, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Blake Wagner, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lisa Satterlee, Miller, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
