Tyler Hall, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ryan Werdel, Ree Heights, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Harris, New Ulm, MN, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyler Reed, Toronto, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 200 days in jail with 199 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $800 fine, $86.75 costs, $235 restitution to victim.
Gage Curtis, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any controlled substance/marijuana for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mark Stangle, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joshua Byrum, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Clarice Jewett, Harrold, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kira Swenson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nickolas Scott, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 100 days in jail with 79 days suspended and credit for 21 days, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 costs.
Ricardo Canchola, Pierre, false report to authorities, unsupervised probation for 6 months, follow DUI/drug court program, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Ryan Lappegard, Sioux Falls, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 360 days in jail with 318 days suspended and credit for 42 days, one year of unsupervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances or enter establishments where they are sold/used for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $318 fine, $86.50 costs, $237 restitution to victim.
Marcus Howe, Pierre, parking on a snow route, $90 fine, $37.50 costs.
Logan Bouche, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 150 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, complete chemical dependency treatment, submit to twice daily PBTs as condition of work permit, $500 fine, $136.50 costs.
Anthony Wise Spirit, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 20 days in jail with 18 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.
Annabell Ryan, Clark, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kevin Rose, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
Nathaniel Ludovissie, New Underwood, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Fonder, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessica Saunders, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rocky Thompson, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Jewett, Harrold, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Christopher Paul, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Baloun, Omaha, NE, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Harold Harlan, Bismarck, ND, simple assault, 90 days in jail with 73 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $63 costs.
