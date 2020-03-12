Crystal Wipf, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Harvey Sheehan, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brier Bossman, Granite Falls, MN, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Carter, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bailey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $300 fine, $236.50 costs.

Gale Cronk, Pierre, identity theft, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with 90 days of jail time in lieu of penitentiary time and 48 days jail time suspended with credit for 42 days, 4 years of supervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter bars/establishments selling alcohol for 4 years, perform 80 hours of community service, pay attorney fees, $153.40 costs, $683.67 restitution.

Joshua Dutt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jacob Longville, Kennebec, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Samuel Sanderson, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brice Turner, Torrington, WY, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs, $588 penalty.

Nicholas Schroeder, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joe Mousseau, Pine Ridge, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, submit to twice daily PBTs as condition of work permit, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Hunter Morland, Fort Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jason West, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jonathan Hansen, Dell Rapids, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joann Dodson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rick Rodness, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Hyren Redwater, Pierre, failure to report accident to police, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $500 restitution.

Dave Satterlee, Miller, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Stephanie Spencer, Sioux Falls, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Gregory Gruntmeir, Iroquois, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Randall Dyce, Pierre, hunting in wrong unit, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.

Joe Mousseau, Pine Ridge, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars.establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, submit to twice daily PBTs as condition of work permit, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $331.50 costs.

Jeffrey Stewart, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jamie Bigcrow, Pierre, contribute to abuse/neglect/delinquency, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, comply with DSS Safety Plan, do not consume/possess any alcohol/mood-altering substance or enter establishments selling alcohol/making controlled substances/operating games of chance for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

