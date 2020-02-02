Kory Provost, Fort Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Romeo Medicine Eagle, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Eric Brueggeman, Miller, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kent Sortland, Jamestown, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Meghan Stroud, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Toby Hook, Philip, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dennis Torres, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Donley, Comstock Park, MI, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Candida Hansen, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 120 days in jail with 108 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $84 costs.

Wayne Crawford, Pierre, big game methods prohibited, $100 fine, $62.50 costs.

Warren Martin, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Andrea Schoenfeld, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bonny Crosby, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Clery, Mason, MI, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kami Konop, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Drew Forster, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Schmidt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mercy Hobbs, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pandy Rezac, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

