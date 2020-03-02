Jason Farlee, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Memory Big Eagle, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Zackery Sones, Rushville, NE, log book violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Tucker, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Driss Benhiba, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Charlton, Eagle Butte, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling alcohol, license revoked for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Paul Rouse, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 60 days in jail wil 48 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, $86.50 costs.
Brandon Ryckman, Fort Pierre, drive vehicle without proper exhaust and muffler system, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lynaya Longcrow, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 360 days in jail with 320 days suspended and credit for 40 days, one year of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $138.80 costs.
Mark Beitel, Avonlea, SK, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lee Klocke, Huron, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Leith Moore, Brookings, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Theophile Bruguier, Yankton, petty theft- 2nd degree- $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 23 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $2.39 restitution.
Curtis Carpenter, Lower Brule, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Douglas Olson, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Logan Shuster, Austin, MN, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tristin Larson, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Austin Mammenga, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Bremer, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexandria Wright, Rosebud, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
