Emmanuel James, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 20 days in jail with 19 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dontae Clown, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $66 costs.
Misty Waln, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 60 days in jail with 46 days suspended and credit for 14 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Milos Buzarinovic, Seatac, WA, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs..
Nolan Alban, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Shari Zahradnicek, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lonnie Eldridge, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gaston Voice, Pierre, domestic abuse - simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 93 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $158 costs.
Clara Bordeaux, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Dilyn Atthestraight, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Krokel, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Fischer, Jr., Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chancey Shrake, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brienna Korkow, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Austin Nadeau, intentional damage to property- $400 or less, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 115 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency treatment, submit to blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids tests for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $266.50 costs.
Kelly Peitzman, Alcester, violating out-of-service order, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Taryn Senger, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Louis Jorgensen, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jonda Klug, Pierre, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice-daily PBTs at the Hughes County Courthouse as a condition of a work permit.
Bruce Scott, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.