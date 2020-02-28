Emmanuel James, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 20 days in jail with 19 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dontae Clown, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $66 costs.

Misty Waln, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel, 60 days in jail with 46 days suspended and credit for 14 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Milos Buzarinovic, Seatac, WA, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs..

Nolan Alban, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Shari Zahradnicek, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lonnie Eldridge, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gaston Voice, Pierre, domestic abuse - simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 93 days suspended and credit for 7 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $158 costs.

Clara Bordeaux, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.

Dilyn Atthestraight, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Krokel, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenneth Fischer, Jr., Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chancey Shrake, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brienna Korkow, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Austin Nadeau, intentional damage to property- $400 or less, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 115 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency treatment, submit to blood/breath/urine/bodily fluids tests for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fines, $266.50 costs.

Kelly Peitzman, Alcester, violating out-of-service order, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Taryn Senger, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Louis Jorgensen, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jonda Klug, Pierre, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice-daily PBTs at the Hughes County Courthouse as a condition of a work permit.

Bruce Scott, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tags

Load comments