Susan Whitedog, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree- $400 or less, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $60 restitution, $40 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Lewis, Pierre, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tyler Goodkill, Sioux Falls,, disorderly conduct, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 90 days in jail with 75 days suspended and credit for 15 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.

Fawn Scott, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Terry Dupris, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lee Howe, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $19.97 restitution, $68.50 costs.

Alisha Ziegler, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 25 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fines, $155 costs.

Austin Schut, Pierre, failure to report accident to police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joseph Littlestar, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gage Taylor, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Catina Arcoren, Blunt, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kolt Twiggs, Yankton, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 90 days suspended and credit for 1 day, follow all requirements of sentencing conditions in Yankton Co. case, $200 fine, $111.50 costs.

Brawny Eisenbraun, Wanblee, resisting arrest, 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, submit letter of apology to officer, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Sarah Hillmer, Sioux Falls, eluding, 90 days in jail with 74 days suspended and credit for 16 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.

Jeffrey Holsing, Faulkton, failure to equip lift axles with proper controls, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Timothy Bach, Florence, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Anita Morgan, Des Moines, IA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Madison Brink, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brian Ring, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jandre De Bruyn, Toronto, limited exemption on certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

