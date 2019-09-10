  • Leif Klucker, Virgil, no motorcycle driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $63 fine, $137 costs.
  • Carter Collins, Kennebec, possession of alcohol by minor, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Marques Chekpa, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a domestic violence evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice daily PBTs until further notice, do not consume or possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars until further notice, pay attorney fees, $313.50 fine, $111.50 costs.
  • Wendy Chekpa, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Jill Perfect, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • David Ebbers, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Thomas Andrews, Pierre, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Russell Miller, Beresford, truck route violation, $54 fine $62.50 costs.
  • Trenton Redwater, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
  • Amanda Ivesdal, Wahpeton, ND, left-turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Jeffrey Goebel, Gettysburg, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Glenys Holter, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Elsie Foote, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 70 days suspended and credit for two days, abide by law for 1 year, $111.50 costs.
  • Wabenuqua Seaboy, Pierre, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
  • Jacob Maskel, Gettysburg, municipal speeding, $79 fine, $62.50 costs.
  • Joshua Gilkerson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Marilyn Bernhard, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Wanda Etzel, Bismarck, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Amanda Howard, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Curt Fischer, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Bryce Lawrence, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Jeremy Johnson, Southshore, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.
  • Beth Perry, Shawmut, MT, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Andraya Dowling, Fort Pierre, careless driving, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
  • Cody Craft, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Leticia Job, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Robert Turner, Custer, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Michael Segafredo, Wooddale, IL, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Ken McCloud, Highmore, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail with 7 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Menards for 1 year, $199.95 restitution, $131.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Kira Waln, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving under the influence-1st offense, 40 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 60 days, $300 costs.
  • Nathan Sherwood, White River, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Ulrich Gehrer, Chenes East MB R0A0T3, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Hendrik Nel, Ellinwood, KS, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Sarah Farnsworth, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Nathan Schumacher, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

