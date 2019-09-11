Harlan Smith, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
Michele Howe, Pierre, theft by insufficient funds check- $400 or less, 10 days in jail with 7 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $60 restitution, $54 fine, $66 costs.
Bryanne Long Fox, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail with 12 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $60 restitution, $68.50 costs.
Zachery Huckins, Fort Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Sellon, Pierre, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $137 costs.
Michael Jeffries, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $111.50 costs.
Nicole Hopkins, Chamberlain, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Matthew Jenkins, Wilcox, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Leah Mullen, Omaha, NE, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.
Dillon McBride, Lower Brule, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Patrick Karst, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jeffrey Stanley, Fort Pierre, operation of vehicle/driving privileges suspended/revoked, $86.50 costs.
Jim Fredricks, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Virginia Grannes, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Erica Moore, Pierre, operate vehicle with a cracked windshield, headlamps required, $50 fines.
Taylor Chavez, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Mattthew Hostler, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Steven Pestor, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, renewal registration during assigned month, $113 fines, $137 costs.
Rheta Haskell, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.
Jeremy Auch, Fort Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Patrick Chasing Eagle, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cassidy Newbold, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $68.50 costs.
Melda Struck, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 3 days, $113.50 fine, $111.50 costs.
James Chambliss, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Erica Carrels, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryant Stokes, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jameson Rancour, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kade Kinsella, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brandon Lenhart, McCook, NE, driving on wrong side of road, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christina Seeking Land, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.