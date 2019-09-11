Harlan Smith, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Michele Howe, Pierre, theft by insufficient funds check- $400 or less, 10 days in jail with 7 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $60 restitution, $54 fine, $66 costs.

Bryanne Long Fox, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail with 12 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $60 restitution, $68.50 costs.

Zachery Huckins, Fort Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Sellon, Pierre, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $137 costs.

Michael Jeffries, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, $111.50 costs.

Nicole Hopkins, Chamberlain, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Matthew Jenkins, Wilcox, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Leah Mullen, Omaha, NE, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.

Dillon McBride, Lower Brule, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Patrick Karst, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jeffrey Stanley, Fort Pierre, operation of vehicle/driving privileges suspended/revoked, $86.50 costs.

Jim Fredricks, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Virginia Grannes, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Erica Moore, Pierre, operate vehicle with a cracked windshield, headlamps required, $50 fines.

Taylor Chavez, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Mattthew Hostler, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Steven Pestor, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, renewal registration during assigned month, $113 fines, $137 costs.

Rheta Haskell, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.

Jeremy Auch, Fort Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Patrick Chasing Eagle, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cassidy Newbold, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $68.50 costs.

Melda Struck, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 3 days, $113.50 fine, $111.50 costs.

James Chambliss, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Erica Carrels, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bryant Stokes, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jameson Rancour, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kade Kinsella, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brandon Lenhart, McCook, NE, driving on wrong side of road, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christina Seeking Land, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

