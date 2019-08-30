  • Christina Hislaw, Reliance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Darius St. John, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, resisting arrest, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $173 costs.
  • Lesley Coyle, Spearfish, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Todd Hanks, St. Lawrence, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Thomas Baumgartner, Hague, ND, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Gage Gehring, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Tane Bramblee, Rapid City, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine. $62.50 costs.
  • Debra Stith, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $68.50 costs.
  • Matthew Rousseau, Atlanta, GA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Arlen Brother of All, Sr., Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Matthew Cohee, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Christopher Granados, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail with 8 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $5 restitution, $68.50 costs.
  • Christina Rauss, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $231.50 costs.
  • Jordan Marvel, Pierre, operate vessel under the influence, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $318.50 fine, $181.50 costs.
  • Anzora Guillermo, Grand Island, NE, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 15 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, pay attorney fees, $413.50 fine, $231.50 costs.
  • Austin Clarke, El Dorado Hills, CA, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Laine Quisenberry, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Tyler Gabriel, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
  • Josh Bucholz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Scott Hoyt, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Paul Goldammer, Sioux Falls, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
  • Scott Shields, Chamberlain, transport and storage of fish, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
  • Tyler Gabriel, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Brant Malfero, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Kira Waln, Pierre, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.
  • Tashina Swalley, Pierre, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
  • Dyanna Bowker, Sioux Falls, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, $116 fine, $84 costs.
  • Daniel Merrival, Pine Ridge, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Norman Neilan, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Thomas Boekelheide, Mellette, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Johannes Pieterse, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
  • Tory Deal, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Aidan Big Eagle, Pierre, operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $25 fine.
  • Candace Brown, Pierre, no driver’s license, $68.50 costs.
  • Diane Miller, Mission, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Christina Hislaw, Reliance, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Elizabeth Duensing, Byron, NE, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Tyler Bendickson, Fargo, ND, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Drake Piper, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Lynell Jessen, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Ryan Tormanen, Sheridan, WY, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.

