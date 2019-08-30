- Christina Hislaw, Reliance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Darius St. John, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, resisting arrest, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $173 costs.
- Lesley Coyle, Spearfish, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Todd Hanks, St. Lawrence, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Thomas Baumgartner, Hague, ND, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Gage Gehring, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Tane Bramblee, Rapid City, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine. $62.50 costs.
- Debra Stith, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $68.50 costs.
- Matthew Rousseau, Atlanta, GA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Arlen Brother of All, Sr., Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Matthew Cohee, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Christopher Granados, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail with 8 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $5 restitution, $68.50 costs.
- Christina Rauss, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $231.50 costs.
- Jordan Marvel, Pierre, operate vessel under the influence, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $318.50 fine, $181.50 costs.
- Anzora Guillermo, Grand Island, NE, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 45 days suspended and credit for 15 days, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, pay attorney fees, $413.50 fine, $231.50 costs.
- Austin Clarke, El Dorado Hills, CA, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Laine Quisenberry, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Tyler Gabriel, Pierre, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
- Josh Bucholz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Scott Hoyt, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Paul Goldammer, Sioux Falls, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
- Scott Shields, Chamberlain, transport and storage of fish, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
- Tyler Gabriel, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Brant Malfero, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Kira Waln, Pierre, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs.
- Tashina Swalley, Pierre, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
- Dyanna Bowker, Sioux Falls, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for 4 days, abide by law for 1 year, $116 fine, $84 costs.
- Daniel Merrival, Pine Ridge, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Norman Neilan, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Thomas Boekelheide, Mellette, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Johannes Pieterse, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
- Tory Deal, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Aidan Big Eagle, Pierre, operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $25 fine.
- Candace Brown, Pierre, no driver’s license, $68.50 costs.
- Diane Miller, Mission, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Christina Hislaw, Reliance, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Elizabeth Duensing, Byron, NE, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Tyler Bendickson, Fargo, ND, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Drake Piper, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Lynell Jessen, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Ryan Tormanen, Sheridan, WY, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.