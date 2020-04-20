Kevin Bader, Pierre, no driver’s license, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $305 costs.

Scott Lepke, Faulkton, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jenna Wickersham, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michele Lewis, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Francis Goc, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Colton Ramsey, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kristen Gunderson, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

April Reiter, Pierre, theft of lost or mislaid property, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $300 restitution.

Shannan Black Bird, Pierre, film on back window, film on front window, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 12 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $205.50 costs.

Cody Dubray, Sioux Falls, petty theft- 1st degree- over $400, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $84 costs, $600 restitution.

Kyle Selken, Dell Rapids, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carlos Chavez, Harrold, film on front window, film on back window, speeding on a state highway, $187 fines, $205.50 costs.

Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, operating a vehicle with a cracked windshield, careless driving, speeding on a state highway, $158 fines, $137 costs.

Dustin Dowling, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Roby Bass, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Spencer Wedin, Pierre, film on front window, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Ryan Sherrill, Hermosa, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sylvester Laroche, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $186.50 costs.

Elijah Byrum, Lennox, petty theft -1st degree- over $400, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $84 costs, $575 restitution.

Lillian Tucker, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel O’Hara, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Georgia Tlustos, Pierre, left-turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Anya Blumer, Pierre, seat belt violation, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Damon Clarambeau, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

