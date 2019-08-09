- Adam Montana, Pierre, theft by insufficient-funds check- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $240 restitution.
- Emma Ludemann, Fort Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Talon Ducheneaux, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Porter Jones, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Deborah Sorenson, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Carolena Jefferson, Pierre, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 292 days in penitentiary with credit for 71 days, $104 costs.
- Rhainna Rasch, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
- Albert Cummins, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Andrew Wilkins, Imboden, AR, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $113.50 fine, $86.50 costs.
- Perez Pereira, Knoxville, TN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Melissa Zirpel, Kennebec, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Courtney Ironshell, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
- Dathan Littlewounded, Dupree, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail, submit to twice daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail, pay attorney fees, $84 costs.
- Derek Ziegler, Lower Brule, intentional damage to property-$400 or less, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
- Maria Staring, Pierre, no driver’s license, failure to report accident to police, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $137 costs.
- Trae Petersen, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- David Hobert, Harrold, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Kolt Twiggs, Yankton, disorderly conduct, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $66 costs.
- Shawn Kenworthy, Pierre, permit threatening or harassing telephone calls, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no contact with victim for 1 year except as permitted by the court, $213.50 fine, $86.50 costs.
- Brant Malfero, Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
- Kathleen Schuh, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Travis Frost, Fort Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Barry Browning, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $87.10 costs.
- Andrew Yaeger, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Nashassja Jennings, Gillette, WY, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- John Buffalo, Eagle Butte, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
- Stephanie Paul, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, domestic abuse simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 110 days suspended and credit for 2 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $198 costs, $3,076.13 restitution to victim.
- Lee Howe, Pierre, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 180 days in jail suspended, 3 years’ unsupervised probation, attend AA meetings until further notice of the Court, participate in 24/7 Sobriety program, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
- April Smith, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Andrew Wilkins, Imboden, AR, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Christina Messmer, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- William Haywood, Britton, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Richard Pasillas, Jr., Onida, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $81.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Dawson Bishop, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
- Wyatt Whiteeyes, Pierre, intentional damage to property-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $68.50 costs, $250 restitution to the victim.
- Bradley VanWinsen, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Courtney Drapeau, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Christina Osthus, Eagle Butte, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.
- Dylan Wagner, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Stephanie Ramirez, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
