Tyra Stromer, Fort Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lauraina Redwater, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days, one year of unsupervised probation, $68.50 costs.

Tyler Fetters, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $133 fines, $137 costs.

Douglas Post, Volga, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Garret Burns, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Randee Rockwood, Fort Thompson, no driver’s license, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $75 fines, $155 costs.

Sarah Bigeagle, Pierre, traffic in/substitute plates, $50 fine, $86.50 costs.

Fon Byington, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, comply with all rules & regulations of Dept.of Corrections & Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Alvin Tyon, Porcupine, yield to emergency vehicles, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bryce Lawrence, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Rayleen Rathburn, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Thomas Roberts, Haxtun, CO, truck route violations, $54 fine, $62.50 costs.

Ryan Franks, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Lewis, Pierre, petty theft- 2nd degree- $400 or less, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $150 fines, $155 costs.

Jeremy Dodson, Pierre, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.

Caden Chipps, Reliance, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Megan Fischer, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rio Reeves, Fort Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Zachary Rounds, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Roberts, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Craig Bartling, Pierre, misc. road right-of-way hunting restrictions, $29 fine, $68.50 costs.

Luke Denke, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pablo Ines Vargas, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shade Houck, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

