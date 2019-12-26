Tyra Stromer, Fort Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lauraina Redwater, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days, one year of unsupervised probation, $68.50 costs.
Tyler Fetters, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $133 fines, $137 costs.
Douglas Post, Volga, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Garret Burns, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Randee Rockwood, Fort Thompson, no driver’s license, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $75 fines, $155 costs.
Sarah Bigeagle, Pierre, traffic in/substitute plates, $50 fine, $86.50 costs.
Fon Byington, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, comply with all rules & regulations of Dept.of Corrections & Board of Pardons and Paroles, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Alvin Tyon, Porcupine, yield to emergency vehicles, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryce Lawrence, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Rayleen Rathburn, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Thomas Roberts, Haxtun, CO, truck route violations, $54 fine, $62.50 costs.
Ryan Franks, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Lewis, Pierre, petty theft- 2nd degree- $400 or less, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $150 fines, $155 costs.
Jeremy Dodson, Pierre, driving under the influence- 2nd offense, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Caden Chipps, Reliance, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Megan Fischer, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rio Reeves, Fort Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Zachary Rounds, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Roberts, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Craig Bartling, Pierre, misc. road right-of-way hunting restrictions, $29 fine, $68.50 costs.
Luke Denke, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Pablo Ines Vargas, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shade Houck, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.