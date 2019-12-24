Lauretta Bruening, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marcie Long-Yellow Eyes, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $179 fines, $68.50 costs.
Devin Moody, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lowell Swanson, Pukwana, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Colton Martin, Blunt, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sandy Mangelsen, Jamestown, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Laif Poulton, Nashville, AR, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Larry Ness, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kelsey McQuistion, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Meyer, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Merriman, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jared McKee, Dell Rapids, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Deborah Garro, Fort Pierre, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Jacobson, Pierre, municipal speeding, $39 fine, $62.50 costs.
Dustin Baumgart, Fort Collins, CO, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Patricia Havlik, Etna Green, IN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Leichtnam, Pierre, yielding right-of-way to pedestrian, $25 fine.
Gary Krein, Eureka, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Cerda, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Preheim, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Thomas Lennon, Endeavor, WI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, possession of two oz. or less of marijauna, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Tyson Burgard, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two oz. or less of marijuana, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $155 costs.
Dustin Perry, Sidney, NE, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dustin Grovenburg, Hitchcock, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
