Codi Wright, Lower Brule, operator assure passengers age 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.
Donald Rolfes, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Thomas Bishop, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Joann Dodson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kassandra Amundson, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $66 costs.
Anita Barajas, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $54 fine, $66 costs.
Laurie Cournoyer, Pierre, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail to be served upon release from SD Women’s Penitentiary, $86.50 costs.
Taylor Sickler, Fort Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 200 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, no gambling for 1 year, do not possess/consume alcohol/controlled substance or be present where alcohol/controlled substances are consumed for 1 year, $400 fine, $236.50 costs.
Tyler Wood, Pierre, littering prohibited, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Asher, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Travis Gere, White River, expired annual inspection, vehicle equipment violation (2 counts), $312 fines, $205.50 costs.
Jonathan Dows, Arthur, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
George Fanger, Pierre, headlamps required, $25 fine.
Kris Edwards, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Steven Novak, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Mitchell, Clifton, CO, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lucas Kessler, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
James Sheehan, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Devin Phillips, Springfield, use or possess drug paraphernalia, 10 days in jail with 7 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brandon Ryckman, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lonnie Robinson, Pierre, parking on a snow route, $27.50 fine, $57.50 costs.
Darrell Beck, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
McKayla Gunderson, Pierre, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Tafoya, Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Alexander Hight, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $124 fines, $68.50 costs.
Peter Langdeau, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
