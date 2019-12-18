Joshua Koscielski, Valley Springs, operate overweight commercial vehicle, expired annual inspection, $208 fines, $137 costs.

Julia Marks, Harrold, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Hosea, Cedar Falls, IA, truck route violations, $54 fine, $62.50 costs.

Reginald Nelsen, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, $400 fine, $236.40 costs.

Scott Riedl, San Clemente, CA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bailey Olson, Wolsey, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Robin Shortbull, enter or surreptitiously remain in building, 10 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Derek Carpio, Rapid City, permit threatening or harassing telephone calls, 60 days in jail with 53 days suspended and credit for 7 days, unsupervised probation for 1 year, no contact with victim for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Dennis Hoyle, Roscoe, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

Wilfreda Burnette, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Thomas Beliles, Indianapolis, IN, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Adam Lucken, Smiley, SK SOL, violating out-of-service order, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bianca Brewer, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kola Eaglehunter, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 365 days in jail with 349 days suspended and credit for 16 days, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $111.50 costs.

Pauline Dubray, Pierre, simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 4 days, unsupervised probation for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Joshua Dutt, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kadi White, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gwendolyn Foote, Pierre, litter from vehicle or transport it to rest area, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.

Devin Hummel, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Holly Kahle, Wessington, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Melvin, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Donald Rolfes, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Emiel Belzer, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Phyllis Fravel, Fort Pierre, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

