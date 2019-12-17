Janice Wildberger, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tarra Prue, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lorenzo Roaneagle, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $236.50 costs.
Derek Carpio, Rapid City, violation of protection order, 90 days in jail with 83 days suspended and credit for 7 days, unsupervised probation for 1 year, no contact with victim for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Jacey Jessop, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wesley Harsma, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Juanita Bear Stops, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $31.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marshall Augustine, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 80 days suspended and credit for 10 days, unsupervised probation for 1 year, obtain a domestic violence evaluation and complete treatment, $100 fine, $111.50 costs.
Rick Schiley, Murdo, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.
Mario Ducheneaux, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $186.50 costs.
James Wessels, Fargo, ND, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, submit to warrantless search/seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 6 months, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/body fluids for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Devin Rosenblum, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, driving with revoked license, 15 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 6 months, license revoked for 30 days, $33.50 fine, $106.50 costs.
Catherine Ellis, Pierre, failure to stop — accident causing property damage, driving under the influence-1st offense, 180 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $450 fines, $173 costs.
Andrew Kientop, Mora, MN, speeding on a state highway, careless driving, $208 fines, $137 costs.
Jonathan Kotilnek, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Samantha Sullivan, Vivian, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Melva Big Eagle, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robin Shortbull, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, entering or refusing to leave property after notice, 20 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $155 costs.
Leighton Condon, Pierre, domestic abuse — simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 56 days suspended and credit for 4 days, unsupervised probation for 1 year, $100 fine, $11.50 costs.
Christopher Hashman, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Warren Chappelle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Wyatt Leesman, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $68.50 costs.
