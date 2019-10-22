Alyssa Krause, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no entry into Dakotamart for 1 year, $24.08 restitution, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cheyenne Gray, Harrold, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 10 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Nicholas Woods, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, unsupervised probation for 6 months, submit to search & seizures and random urine analysis when requested by law enforcement for 6 months, $250 fine, $281.50 costs.
Tia LaRoche, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 66 days in jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 36 days, unsupervised probation for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $50 fine, $86.50 costs.
James Kinsolving, Miller, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $281.50 costs.
Robert Konrad, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Olivia Swenson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Luke Severson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nichole Nelson, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kayla DuBray, Pierre, petty theft- 2nd degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, six months of unsupervised probation, no entry into Dakotamart for 1 year, $50 fine, $68.50 costs, $24.08 restitution.
Daphne Thompson, Rapid City, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tia LaRoche, Pierre, no driver’s license, 10 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clarissa Drefs, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.
Derrick Comesflying, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, reckless driving, 40 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $255 costs.
Jacob Big Eagle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Duane Hand, Midland, limited exemptions in certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryley Rapp, Pierre, municipal speeding, $79 fine, $62.50 costs.
Kevin Cost, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chad Schooley, Castlewood, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dustin Warnke, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Derek Defender, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kimberly Olson, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jordan Hines, Letcher, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cory Grapper, Rapid City, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Keith Eidam, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stephen Keller, Mobridge, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
William Lawson, Celina, TN, municipal speeding, $59 fine, $62.50 costs.
Graham Larson, Hill City, no stop on entry from alley driveway or private road, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Rykhus, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ashton Swift, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dustin Warnke, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Darin Mulder, Willow Lake, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Reed, Highmore, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $103 fines, $137 costs.
Olowan Rouse, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Charles Howe, Harrold, petty theft-2nd degree- $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, 6 months of unsupervised probation, no entry into YesWay for 1 year, $50 fine, $68.50 costs, $14.49 restitution.
Patrick Lee, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, complete the SD DUI program, submit to twice daily preliminary breath tests for 6 months, $250 fine, $236.50 costs.
Catelyn Selby, Fort Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Amanda Wessel, Mound City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tina Weaver, Cairnbrook, PA, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Jost, Onida, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
