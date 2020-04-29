Loretta Hernandez, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 1 day in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Jordan Meseth, Porcupine, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tyson Green, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sue Reisch, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Caleb Gilkerson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Wheeler, Port Orange, FL, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Fischbach, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessica Ludemann, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mariah Miner, Mitchell, seat belt violation, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Michael Walter, Pecos, TX, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $137 costs.
Alexandra Wright, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kit Talich, Murdo, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tucker Putzier, Pierre, municipal speeding, $53.50 costs, $62.50 costs.
Jonnie Foley, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, certain operators required to wear seat belts, passengers between age 14-18 required to wear seat belts, operator assures passengers age 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $159 fines, $68.50 costs.
Gary Sveistrup, Ashern, MB, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Miriam Thompson, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ni Lin, Norwalk, CA, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Anthony Steely, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tyson Burgard, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sam Reede, Dupree, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeannie Leclaire, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Austad, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assures passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, $75 fines.
Shane Bothwell, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kevin Herren, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Teri Adler, Deadwood, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
