Kalyssa Smith, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jerry White, Timber Lake, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Wesley, Gordon, NE, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shad Ludemann, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jared Rogers, Stickney, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Harvey Crow, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Rosoff, Corona Del Mar, CA, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Petrik, White River, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Eric Scott, PIcayune, MS, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gunnar Brandenburg, Lane, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jordan Ross, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sam Reede, Dupree, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Knutson, Woodbury, MN, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Angelo Buscaglia, Elmhurst, IL, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Santo Greco, Moscow Mills, MO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carolyn Weber, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Collin Shawl, Casa Grande, AZ, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Seth Caldwell, Caputa, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tracy George, Grand Meadow, MN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chaney Lecompte, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $137 costs.
Emily Trapp, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lance Roberts, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jay Pearson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
James Anderson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kirsten Stone, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rachel Brown, St. Louis, MO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Casey Ryland, Pierre, passengers between ages 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Frances Ferguson, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Martinson, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Chad Cowan, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Davis, Holabird, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Madelyn Schindler, Presho, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tori Pugh, Big Lake, MN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robin Schrupp, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
