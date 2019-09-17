Kalyssa Smith, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jerry White, Timber Lake, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Wesley, Gordon, NE, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shad Ludemann, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jared Rogers, Stickney, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Harvey Crow, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Rosoff, Corona Del Mar, CA, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Petrik, White River, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Eric Scott, PIcayune, MS, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gunnar Brandenburg, Lane, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jordan Ross, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Sam Reede, Dupree, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Knutson, Woodbury, MN, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Angelo Buscaglia, Elmhurst, IL, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Santo Greco, Moscow Mills, MO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carolyn Weber, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Collin Shawl, Casa Grande, AZ, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Seth Caldwell, Caputa, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tracy George, Grand Meadow, MN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chaney Lecompte, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $137 costs.

Emily Trapp, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lance Roberts, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jay Pearson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

James Anderson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kirsten Stone, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rachel Brown, St. Louis, MO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Casey Ryland, Pierre, passengers between ages 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Frances Ferguson, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Martinson, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Chad Cowan, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Davis, Holabird, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Madelyn Schindler, Presho, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tori Pugh, Big Lake, MN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robin Schrupp, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

