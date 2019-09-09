- Wendy Norman, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Lianne Robertson, Piedmont, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Nathan Little, Box Elder, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Sunni Dupris, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Caitlin Buckley, New York, NY, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Mickayla Fudge, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice-daily PBTs as a condition of a work permit, pay attorney fees, $131.50 costs.
- Pamela Duncan, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
- Nicole Baloun, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- DeWayne Matt, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Joanna Peterson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Tennison Easton, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Stephen Ellwein, Fort Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
- Ethan Falcon, Pierre, speeding on an interstate highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Tate Fremo, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Alecsandria Hopkins, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jennifer Adair, Santa Rosa, CA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Blake Feller, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
- Trent Adams, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Shelly Iburg, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Reid Colley, Houston, TX, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Jayzen, Starr, Pierre, passenger between ages 14-18 required to wear a seat belt, $25 fine.
- William Kochersberger, Philip, passenger between ages 14-18 required to wear a seat belt, $25 fine.
- Milton Cook, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Kari Comes, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Dustin Jordan, Sturgis, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Norma Ryan, White River, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Nathan Ymker, Corsica, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Melonye Brown, Mitchell, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Roderick Brown, Mitchell, seat belt violation , $25 fine.
- Jason Graves, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Darwin Brunko, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
- Jenny Reyes, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Kevin Lentz, Ann Arbor, MI, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Frank Miller, Jr., Fort Pierre, vehicle required to have portable flares, operate vehicle with cut or worn tire, $108 fines, $137 costs.
- Isaac Cliff, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Sandra Kelly, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Robert Konrad, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Peter Johnson, Hastings, MN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Lucas Peterson, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
- Rhonda Lipp, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Darwin Brunko, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Gregory Frakes, Rozet, WY, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Paul Venske, Colorado Springs, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Ryan Farrell, Kearney, NE, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Shawn Marta, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Aaron Knigge, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Nicholas McGinnis, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Clint Terry, Westminster, CO, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
- Isaac Lawrence, Cedar Falls, IA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
