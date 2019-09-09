  • Wendy Norman, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Lianne Robertson, Piedmont, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Nathan Little, Box Elder, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Sunni Dupris, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Caitlin Buckley, New York, NY, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Mickayla Fudge, Pierre, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, submit to twice-daily PBTs as a condition of a work permit, pay attorney fees, $131.50 costs.
  • Pamela Duncan, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
  • Nicole Baloun, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • DeWayne Matt, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Joanna Peterson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Tennison Easton, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Stephen Ellwein, Fort Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
  • Ethan Falcon, Pierre, speeding on an interstate highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Tate Fremo, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Alecsandria Hopkins, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Jennifer Adair, Santa Rosa, CA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Blake Feller, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.
  • Trent Adams, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Shelly Iburg, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Reid Colley, Houston, TX, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Jayzen, Starr, Pierre, passenger between ages 14-18 required to wear a seat belt, $25 fine.
  • William Kochersberger, Philip, passenger between ages 14-18 required to wear a seat belt, $25 fine.
  • Milton Cook, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Kari Comes, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Dustin Jordan, Sturgis, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Norma Ryan, White River, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Nathan Ymker, Corsica, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Melonye Brown, Mitchell, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Roderick Brown, Mitchell, seat belt violation , $25 fine.
  • Jason Graves, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Darwin Brunko, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
  • Jenny Reyes, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Kevin Lentz, Ann Arbor, MI, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Frank Miller, Jr., Fort Pierre, vehicle required to have portable flares, operate vehicle with cut or worn tire, $108 fines, $137 costs.
  • Isaac Cliff, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Sandra Kelly, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Robert Konrad, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Peter Johnson, Hastings, MN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Lucas Peterson, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
  • Rhonda Lipp, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Darwin Brunko, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Gregory Frakes, Rozet, WY, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Paul Venske, Colorado Springs, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Ryan Farrell, Kearney, NE, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Shawn Marta, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Aaron Knigge, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Nicholas McGinnis, Fort Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Clint Terry, Westminster, CO, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
  • Isaac Lawrence, Cedar Falls, IA, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

