Talia Noisy Hawk, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $33 fine, $137 costs.
Jennifer Hansen, Windsor, CO, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyrell Herrin, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Vernon Brown, Summerset, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessica Bolen, Colorado Springs, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Harpster, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Smith, Eureka, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Billy Martin, Faith, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dylan Dominiack, Chamberlain, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, $308 fines, $137 costs.
Eric Scott, Picayune, MS, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Sherrill, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kimberly Cournoyer, Mission, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Lauden Taylor, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow lights/signal, $133 fines, $137 costs.
Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Richard Niles, Burke, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, no driver’s license, $93 fines, $137 costs.
Patrick Mentele, Woonsocket, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jill Fischer, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Julie Yuenger, Colorado Springs, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Therese Lipp, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Caeden Leveque, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Donald Pelletier, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Talia Williams, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $118.50 costs, $101.50 costs.
Anatolily Musatov, Blaine, WA, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Petersen, Ridgeview, rear lamps required, $25 fine.
Chantel Gilkerson, Pierre, municipal speeding, $53.50 fine, $62.50 costs.
Ruth Blashack, New Ulm, MN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Eden Arcoren, Saint Frances, $25 fine.
Gabriel Nordaune, Williston, ND, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kent Muller, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Andrew Rausch, Hoven, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ridge Ward, Martin, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Sutton, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shane Hollingsworth, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Russell Budmayr, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Keith Erickson, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dana Willard, Georgetown, TX, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dara Ness, Kennebec, speeding on other roadways, $39 find, $68.50 costs.
Clark Guthmiller, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brian Ferretti, St. Louis, MO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lyle Lesmeister, Parade, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Haydon Cleveland, Presho, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
