Amanda Johnson, New Underwood, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bonnie Hairy Shirt, Saint Francis, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Pruthvish Patel, St. Charles, IL, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cody Widmark, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Donald Stoufer, Camdenton, MO, trespass to hunt (non-resident/unknowing), $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bert Lafferty, Harrold, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Klindt, Griswold, IA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jaden O’Daniel, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Timothy Webster, Mannford, OK, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Leo McCauley, Saint Francis, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $!9 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jose Gutierrez Lopez, Washington, IA, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brady Roseland, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.