Lane Spears, Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Amanda Tucker, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Twila Plumman, Parmelee, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Russell Jackson, Knoxville, TN, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Travis Bies, Fairburn, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jaime Encalada, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license, $408 fines, $137 costs.
Delbert Stands, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jeffrey Holshouser, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Jessup Yazzie, Eagle Butte, stop lamps required, registration plate illumination, rear lamps required, $75 fines.
Elijah Vlcek, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenden Rivenes, Onida, racing on highway, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carmen Burgee, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Catelyn Selby, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Boe, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Shandro Goncalves, Toronto, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Elijah Byrum, Lennox, hunt/fish/trap under license revocation, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $36 fine, $86.50 costs.
Rayn Jones, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Glen Cropsey, Presho, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Robert Reeves, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Heather Steilen, Huron, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Warren Chappelle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lawsin Jones, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Shandi Hazen, Miles City, MT, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christine OIson, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shane Briggs, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.
Zachery Huckins, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Trevor Karst, Sioux Falls, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Amber Best, Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Jason Kientop, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Trae Petersen, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kaitlyn Scheu, Presho, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jimmy Udager, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Johnson, Dupree, renewal registration during assigned month, no driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $198 costs.
Kirby McGhee, Lower Brule, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.
Curtis Riley, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, driving under the influence - 2nd offense, 180 days in jail with 161 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, pay attorney fees, $448 costs.
Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Demontrey Mitchell, Baytown, TX, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Albert Cummins, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
