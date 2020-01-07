Lane Spears, Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.

Amanda Tucker, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Twila Plumman, Parmelee, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.

Russell Jackson, Knoxville, TN, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Travis Bies, Fairburn, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jaime Encalada, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license, $408 fines, $137 costs.

Delbert Stands, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jeffrey Holshouser, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

Jessup Yazzie, Eagle Butte, stop lamps required, registration plate illumination, rear lamps required, $75 fines.

Elijah Vlcek, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenden Rivenes, Onida, racing on highway, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Carmen Burgee, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Catelyn Selby, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Boe, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Shandro Goncalves, Toronto, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Elijah Byrum, Lennox, hunt/fish/trap under license revocation, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $36 fine, $86.50 costs.

Rayn Jones, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Glen Cropsey, Presho, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Robert Reeves, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Heather Steilen, Huron, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Warren Chappelle, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lawsin Jones, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Shandi Hazen, Miles City, MT, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christine OIson, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shane Briggs, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.

Zachery Huckins, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Trevor Karst, Sioux Falls, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $137 costs.

Amber Best, Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.

Jason Kientop, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Trae Petersen, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kaitlyn Scheu, Presho, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jimmy Udager, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Johnson, Dupree, renewal registration during assigned month, no driver’s license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $198 costs.

Kirby McGhee, Lower Brule, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.

Curtis Riley, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, driving under the influence - 2nd offense, 180 days in jail with 161 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, pay attorney fees, $448 costs.

Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Demontrey Mitchell, Baytown, TX, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Albert Cummins, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

