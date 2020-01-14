Troy Evans, Macks Creek, MO, trespass to hunt (unknowingly)/ non-resident, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Quilt, Prior Lake, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Darrell Peterman, Miller, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyler Baker, Exeter, GA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Hadley Howard, Sioux Falls, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kaden Neiman, Philip, film on front window, film on back window, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Christian Hoffer, Oacoma, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Rourke Scott, Hendricks, MN, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
