Kristina Uhrich, Platte, eluding, grand theft — between $1,000 and $2,500, 30 days in jail suspended, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with 180 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time and credit for 41 days, 4 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $3,000 fine, $268 costs, $2,733.19 restitution.

Vladimir Hornjak, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.

Taylor Robbennolt, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Todd Yackley, Onida, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kathy Knife, White River, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.

Lucas O’Dea, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Roger Shoup, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ryan Whetham, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $155 costs.

Susan Ruiz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Brandy Foreman, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Carter, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Finale Night Shield, Saint Francis, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jhamel Smith, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Moseman, Winner, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lucas Jones, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Skylar Fallis, Harrold, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain an alcohol and anger management evaluation and complete treatment, submit to blood/urine/bodily fluid testing for 1 year, submit to warrantless search & seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, do not consume alcoholic beverages or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $86.50 costs, $200 restitution to victim.

Kade Reeves, Midland, film on front window, film on back window, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, speeding on a state highway, $221 fines, $274 costs.

Daniel Konrad, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kurt Fagerland, Britton, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ryan Royer, Summerset, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kayla Nelson, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 30 days in jail suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcoholic beverages/controlled substances or frequent establishments where they are sold for 3 years, submit to warrantless search & seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 3 years, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole for 3 years, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $338 costs.

Paul Bader, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Dennis Brandenburg, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments