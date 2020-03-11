Kristina Uhrich, Platte, eluding, grand theft — between $1,000 and $2,500, 30 days in jail suspended, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with 180 days in jail in lieu of penitentiary time and credit for 41 days, 4 years of supervised probation, pay attorney fees, $3,000 fine, $268 costs, $2,733.19 restitution.
Vladimir Hornjak, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Taylor Robbennolt, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Todd Yackley, Onida, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kathy Knife, White River, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Lucas O’Dea, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Roger Shoup, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ryan Whetham, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to stop at accident causing property damage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $155 costs.
Susan Ruiz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brandy Foreman, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Carter, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Finale Night Shield, Saint Francis, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jhamel Smith, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Moseman, Winner, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lucas Jones, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Skylar Fallis, Harrold, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and credit for 5 days, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain an alcohol and anger management evaluation and complete treatment, submit to blood/urine/bodily fluid testing for 1 year, submit to warrantless search & seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 1 year, do not consume alcoholic beverages or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $86.50 costs, $200 restitution to victim.
Kade Reeves, Midland, film on front window, film on back window, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, speeding on a state highway, $221 fines, $274 costs.
Daniel Konrad, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kurt Fagerland, Britton, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ryan Royer, Summerset, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kayla Nelson, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, 30 days in jail suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, do not consume/possess any alcoholic beverages/controlled substances or frequent establishments where they are sold for 3 years, submit to warrantless search & seizure of person/residence/vehicle/property for 3 years, have no contact with anyone on probation/parole for 3 years, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $338 costs.
Paul Bader, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Dennis Brandenburg, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.