Abbie Fasthorse, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for one year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for one year, $236.50 costs.

Kelsey Fliginger, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Adam Black Eyes, Watertown, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ryan Cardenas, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, reckless driving, 40 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/ marijuana for a year, or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for one year, $100 fine, $255 costs.

Bud May, Kyle, speeding on a state highway, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, $400 fine, $68.50 costs.

Eric Phillips, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Devyn Schaeffer, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Haley Kelso, Mundford, TN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Franklin Larvie, Jr., Pierre, speeding on a state highway, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $139 fines, $305 costs.

Steven Gunn, Calverton Park, MO, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Cerda, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Hughes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shawn Johnson, Rapid City, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kerry Bartels, Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding in a school zone, $278 fines, $137 costs.

Michael Fallis, Fort Thompson, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Garret Peterson, Kennebec, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pedro Cintron, Winner, film on front window, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, no driver’s license, $167 fines, $205.50 costs.

Ryman Lebeau, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michelle Wang, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alexandria Myers, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jesus Araujo-Cota, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Francois Maritz, Pierer, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ronald Beckwith, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jared Johnson, Rapid City, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $!00 fine, $68.50 costs.

Steele Deal, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Amber Johnson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lance Dwyer, Lake Lotawana, MO, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cheryl Lopez, Eagle Butte, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

