Abbie Fasthorse, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for one year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for one year, $236.50 costs.
Kelsey Fliginger, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Adam Black Eyes, Watertown, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ryan Cardenas, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, reckless driving, 40 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/ marijuana for a year, or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for one year, $100 fine, $255 costs.
Bud May, Kyle, speeding on a state highway, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for one year, $400 fine, $68.50 costs.
Eric Phillips, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Devyn Schaeffer, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Haley Kelso, Mundford, TN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Franklin Larvie, Jr., Pierre, speeding on a state highway, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and credit for 5 days, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $139 fines, $305 costs.
Steven Gunn, Calverton Park, MO, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Cerda, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kevin Hughes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shawn Johnson, Rapid City, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kerry Bartels, Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding in a school zone, $278 fines, $137 costs.
Michael Fallis, Fort Thompson, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Garret Peterson, Kennebec, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Pedro Cintron, Winner, film on front window, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, no driver’s license, $167 fines, $205.50 costs.
Ryman Lebeau, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michelle Wang, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexandria Myers, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jesus Araujo-Cota, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Francois Maritz, Pierer, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ronald Beckwith, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jared Johnson, Rapid City, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $!00 fine, $68.50 costs.
Steele Deal, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Amber Johnson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lance Dwyer, Lake Lotawana, MO, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cheryl Lopez, Eagle Butte, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.